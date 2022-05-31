The Halal Guys Rolls Out Watermelon Lemonade

The Halal Guys, the world’s largest halal restaurant brand, is following the launch of their new herb beef + red pepper hummus with a limited time Watermelon Lemonade - available starting today, May 31.

The offer follows the installment of Botrista’s DrinkBot premium blended beverage machines in late 2021. The robots can mix up to 120 drinks per hour, each taking about 20 seconds at the push of a button. The New York-based chain currently offers 12 beverages made by DrinkBot, including a variety of teas and lemonades as well as a creamy mango beverage with frothed oat milk.

The Watermelon Lemonade beverage will be available while supplies last at all participating locations nationwide.