The Halal Guys Signs Franchise Deal to Open Five New Iowa Locations

The Halal Guys, the country's only Middle Eastern fast casual brand with over 100 international locations, has signed a franchise deal to bring five new locations to Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa.

The Halal Guys is the original creator of American Halal Food. The concept became a well-known New York City brand largely via word-of-mouth thanks to Muslim cab drivers in the 90’s who appreciated delicious, fresh and well-priced American Halal Food.

This year, The Halal Guys will bring its quintessential New York City street cart experience to Iowa for the first time. They’re also bringing a seasoned franchise Director of Operations to launch the new stores.

“Iowa is a new, untapped market for The Halal Guys that we are very excited to be expanding in,” says franchisee owner Ahamed Ahamed. “These five stores will be the first of hopefully many more throughout the state.”

With a loyal fan base as diverse as their flavor palate, The Halal Guys currently operates 100 locations with more than 400 in development worldwide.

The Halal Guys is partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is actively looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States and internationally.