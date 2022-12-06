The Halal Guys Teams with 'The Clash' Basketball Doubleheader

The largest American halal food concept and one of the world’s fastest-growing fast-casual franchises, The Halal Guys, has partnered with The Clash, a highly anticipated college basketball doubleheader of the early season. The Dec. 10 event at MGM Grand Garden Arena will showcase UNLV against Washington State before a battle between two blue-blooded programs, Arizona vs. Indiana.

The doubleheader will be a series of firsts with FOX broadcasting a college basketball game in prime time on the East Coast for the first time. The event also marks the first major sports sponsorship for new title sponsor The Halal Guys, which grew from a hot dog cart in New York City to a global restaurant chain specializing in chicken, gyros and falafel sandwiches. The event will now be entitled “The Clash Presented by The Halal Guys.”

“Seeing The Halal Guys logo on the court at MGM Grand Garden Arena will be a very proud moment for me,” says Ahmed Abouelenein, CEO of The Halal Guys. “We’re proud of the work our teams do every day to serve our guests, proud of the niche we have carved in the industry, but most of all, proud to bring American halal to the masses across the United States.”

The action tips with the UNLV playing Washington State at 1:30 p.m. PT on FS1, followed by No. 4 Arizona and eighth-ranked Indiana meeting for the first time at 4:30 p.m. on FOX, following World Cup action.

The doubleheader is the latest offering from veteran Las Vegas-promoter bdG Sports which owns and operates the Continental Tire Main Event each November at T-Mobile Arena and the Vegas 4 at The Dollar Loan Center, and also manages the Big West Conference Tournament each March at the same venue. The agency also has managed a number of other premium games including Duke-Gonzaga last season at T-Mobile Arena, which set the state of Nevada attendance record for a college basketball game.

A limited number of tickets remain for the doubleheader and are on sale at www.axs.com. Tickets start at $49 (prices are inclusive of tax and facility fee) and are valid for both games. Complete event information can be found at www.lasvegasclash.com and on social media at @VegasMainEvent.