Halo Burger Celebrating 98th Birthday with $1.98 Burgers

Halo Burger, America’s second oldest burger chain, is celebrating their 98th birthday on National Cheeseburger Day, Saturday, September 18. Fans can join the celebration, enjoying a $1.98 QP Burger by participating in Halo Burger’s reward program.

Members of the company’s loyalty program, Halo Rewards, will receive a digital offer for a $1.98 QP Burger on September 18th, 2021 to celebrate 98 years of Halo Burger. Guests may redeem the offer any time until the end of the month at all Halo Burger restaurants. To signup, individuals can visit www.haloburger.com.

Halo Burger, originally called Kewpee Hotel Hamburgs’, began in 1923 in downtown Flint, Michigan. Today, Halo Burger remains a staple of Michigan, with fresh ingredients and fun Midwestern options.

More goes into a Halo Burger than meets the eye. Buns are fresh baked and delivered to all restaurants several times throughout the week; produce is hand-cut each morning by a member of the Halo Burger team and all burgers are made from fresh, never frozen, 100% beef.

Looking beyond the bun, Halo Burger has made great strides to return to their roots over the past five years. Halo Country, LLC, who took over the brand in 2016, has worked alongside the Thomas family to bring back the original recipe, source more Michigan products and continue the legacy of being a people-first company.

When visiting Halo Burger, foodies will find delight in the iconic Midwestern menu options available to them such as Olive Burgers, Boston Coolers, Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Sanders Bumpy Cake, Koegels Hot Dogs, Flint Coney Dogs, Dino Nuggets, and when in season Mackinac Island Fudge Shakes and Traverse City Cherry Shakes and pies.

Perhaps what makes Halo Burger so special however, are the stories and connections every visitor has with the brand. “Everyone has their own Halo Burger story,” explains Olivia Ross, Director of Marketing at Halo Burger. “People have grown up enjoying Halo Burger with their grandparents and now are sharing their love for the brand with their grandchildren, or maybe they met at Halo Burger and are now married with families of their own, no matter who it is, everyone has their own Halo Burger story and hearing each one is part of what makes this brand so special.”

Since 2016, Halo Burger has expanded their community outreach efforts, sponsoring little leagues, tournaments and other local events including the Crim Festival of Races, Back to the Bricks, Pink Night Palooza and more. The brand has also given over $175,000 back to local charities ensuring that the money donated stays local to help people in the community.

Halo Burger intends to continue their legacy and has plans to expand the brand in the near future. For now, they’re focusing on celebrating 98 years of serving up heavenly burgers, fries and milkshakes by offering guests a $1.98 QP Burger redeemable between September 18th – September 30th exclusively through Halo Rewards.