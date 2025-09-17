Halo Burger, one of America’s oldest burger chains and a Michigan original since 1923, is proud to celebrate 102 years of serving fresh, locally sourced food. This year’s anniversary comes with a sweet surprise: Halo Rewards members will receive a digital offer for a free freshly baked cookie with any Premium Combo purchase to enjoy September 18–21, 2025 at any Halo Burger location.

Not a member yet? Guests can sign up by September 17 at www.haloburger.com/halo-rewards to unlock the exclusive birthday treat.

Founded in Flint in 1923 as “Kewpee Hotel Hamburgs,” Halo Burger has become a community staple in Genesee County and a frequent “Up North” stop for travelers craving a juicy burger that comes standard with the works and a Boston Cooler Shake. Today, the brand proudly continues its commitment to quality with:

• Fresh never frozen beef sourced locally from Wolverine Packing Company

• Beef tallow frying oil, bringing back the classic taste of golden fries with rich flavor

• Hand cut toppings prepared daily, ensuring every burger is served fresh

• Freshly baked buns delivered several times a week to every location

From a Boston Cooler Shake made with Vernors (it is pop, not soda), to Wisconsin Cheese Curds and Flint’s own Koegel’s Hot Dogs, Halo Burger celebrates the flavors Michiganders grew up with.

Halo Burger is also excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Clinton Township, Michigan at 41554 Garfield Road. This expansion marks another milestone in bringing Halo Burger’s Michigan made flavors to more communities while staying true to its Flint roots. The new restaurant features a bright and inviting atmosphere designed for families and friends to gather. The kitchen is outfitted with brand new equipment to ensure every order is cooked fresh and served hot.

Halo Burger’s century long story is built on serving people first. As the company celebrates its 102nd anniversary, it also reflects on the recent passing of Terry Thomas, former owner and member of the founding family. His dedication to quality and community continues to inspire Halo Burger’s mission today. This October, the brand will carry that legacy forward through its Stacks of Hope campaign benefiting Hurley Medical Center’s breast cancer patients and programs. The initiative will raise funds and awareness through menu promotions and guest donations, ensuring that every burger sold helps make an impact close to home.

“Halo Burger has always been about more than food. It is about Michigan pride, community, and giving back to the people who have supported us for over a century,” said Domenique Lopez, Marketing Director for Halo Burger. “As we celebrate our 102nd anniversary, we are proud to honor our Flint roots, to remember Terry Thomas, and to share classic Michigan flavors with new communities.”