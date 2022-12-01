Halsted Street Deli Opening in Naperville, Illinois

Accesso, a fully integrated investment manager and operator of multi-tenant office and multifamily assets, announced that it has signed an agreement with Halsted Street Deli & Bagel to open a 1,500 square foot location at Park Plaza in Naperville, Illinois. Halsted Street Deli, one of Chicago’s most beloved eateries that is famous for its fresh homemade soups, salads and sandwiches, is expected to open in January 2023, and will be accessible to tenants of the property as well as the general public.

Halsted Street Deli aligns with Accesso’s mission to promote the health and wellness of its tenants by partnering with food providers throughout its portfolio that specialize in serving high quality food, using the freshest ingredients and providing friendly service and hospitality. The Halsted Street Deli location at Park Plaza is intended to offer a peaceful and relaxing sanctuary in the middle of one of the Greater Chicago area’s most active office properties by combining award-winning delicacies with a modern and engaging environment. Halsted Street Deli at Park Plaza will be open for both breakfast and lunch, with hours of operation from 7:30am to 2:00pm, and will also offer catering services and the opportunity to pre-order.

“We are thrilled to bring one of Chicago’s most renowned and iconic food concepts in Halsted Street Deli & Bagel to Park Plaza,” says Paul Einum, Director, Asset Management for Accesso. “We take great pride in our property offering the amenities and resources tenants most covet, and we don’t believe that should apply just to the space they occupy. Therefore, by adding Halsted Street Deli, coupled with the recent enhancements we made to the property’s common areas and grounds, we have created an environment that all Park Plaza employees enjoy coming to each day. I look forward to Halsted Street Deli being a highly successful tenant of this property for years to come.”