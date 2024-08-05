It is with great sadness that Hamra Enterprises, a nationwide, family-owned restaurant operator headquartered in Springfield, Mo., announced the passing of its founder and chairman Sam Hamra, who died Friday, Aug. 2, at his home. He was 92.

Hamra began practicing law in Springfield in 1959, and in 1975, opened his first Wendy’s restaurant on Sunshine Street in Springfield — among the first Wendy’s franchises in the country. Hamra Enterprises grew to own and operate nearly 100 Wendy’s restaurants nationwide with nearly 200 locations total, with additional brands that now include Panera Bread, Noodles & Co., and Caribou Coffee. The company now employs 7,400 team members in 11 states. In 2011 Hamra passed the role of CEO to his son, Mike Hamra, who released the following statement:

“I am sad to share the passing of my Dad, Sam F. Hamra. I was so grateful to have him as my father. He loved his family deeply and cherished and appreciated any time that he could spend in enjoying life with them.

“He loved Southwest Missouri and worked to contribute back to the Springfield area, which he and my mom have called home for over 65 years.

“We will all miss him dearly but are grateful for the special and loving relationship of 67 years he had with our mother, and that they were blessed with four children and ten grandchildren.”