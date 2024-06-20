Hamra Enterprises, a nationwide, family-owned restaurant operator headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, has opened a new 24/7 Panera Bread bakery café in Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH) -– the company’s 19th Panera location in Massachusetts, 92nd Panera overall, and 197th restaurant nationwide across four brands: Panera, Wendy’s, Noodles and Company, and Caribou Coffee.

The new Panera location, which opened Thursday, June 20, is in the main campus lobby of BCH at 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This is Hamra’s second 24/7 location in a hospital.

“We are thrilled to open our newest bakery café in Boston Children’s Hospital,” said Mike Hamra, CEO of Hamra Enterprises. “Our bakery cafés have been embraced throughout New England over the past 23 years, and we look forward to providing healthy food options in a clean, warm, and welcoming environment 24 hours a day and seven days a week for all Boston Children’s Hospital physicians, nurses, staff, patients, and caregivers in support of the wonderful work being done at the hospital.”

With the opening of the BCH location, Hamra Enterprises now operates 19 Panera bakery cafés in Massachusetts and 92 nationwide, including locations throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Hamra Enterprises has been a dedicated partner with Boston Children’s Hospital since 2011, raising more than $1 million for the Boston Children’s Hospital Trust.

Panera has expanded its off-premise and to-go options for customers, and guests can now order their Panera favorites via Rapid Pick-Up® on the Panera app and website. This bakery café will offer special conveniences to suit the needs and preferences of on-the-go hospital staff and customers, such as more grab-and-go options around the clock.