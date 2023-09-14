Hamra Enterprises Opens 90th Panera in McHenry, Illinois

Hamra Enterprises, a nationwide, family-owned, restaurant operator headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, has announced the opening of a new Panera Bread café in McHenry, Illinois. The café is the 90th Panera location for Hamra Enterprises, which now owns and operates 195 restaurants nationwide under the Panera, Wendy’s, Noodles and Company and Caribou Coffee brands.

The new store, located at 1850 North Richmond Road, is a relocation from 1711 North Richmond Road, which closed in May for the transition to the new site. At 4,000 square feet, the new location features free WiFi and expanded dining areas, with the ability to accommodate 89 guests indoors and 47 outside. Guests will now have the option of ordering via three kiosks, and can order their Panera favorites via, drive thru, Rapid Pick-Up®, and delivery on the Panera app.

“It has been our privilege to serve the McHenry community for the past 21 years, and we are excited to open this new, upgraded location to provide easier ways to use Panera and provide a better experience. for our guests,” said Mike Hamra, CEO of Hamra Enterprises. “McHenry is a flourishing, vibrant community, and it is our honor to grow with it.”

To celebrate the opening of the McHenry Panera Bread café, Hamra Enterprises will host a grand opening celebration. The first 10 cars at the drive-thru and first 30 dine-in guests will receive a Free Bread-for-a-Year certificate with any purchase. For the first three days after the grand opening, any guest making a You Pick Two purchase will receive a free large drink coupon for their next visit.

Hamra Enterprises owns and operates 195 restaurants across the eastern half of the United States under the Wendy’s, Noodles and Company, Panera, and Caribou Coffee brands. Of those, 26 Wendy’s restaurants and 36 Panera Bread cafés are in the greater Chicago area.