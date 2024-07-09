Consumers in Watertown and surrounding areas will soon have the convenience of a new dining option with the opening of a Panera To Go location, fully enabled for digital convenience and Rapid Pick-Up. The grand opening of the new location at 11 Mount Auburn Street will be at 9 a.m., July 11, with a special gift for the first 100 customers.

For Hamra Enterprises, a nationwide, family-owned restaurant operator headquartered in Springfield, Mo., this is the second Panera To Go location and the first in Massachusetts. It is the company’s 18th Panera location in Massachusetts, 91st Panera overall, and 195th across four brands: Panera Bread, Wendy’s, Noodles and Company, and Caribou Coffee. It is also the company’s second opening of a new Panera Bread location in the Boston area in the past month, following the opening of a bakery café at Boston Children’s Hospital on June 20.

The new Mount Auburn Street Panera To Go is a relocation from 321 Arsenal Street, which closed in June to transition to the new site. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The new Panera To Go is a digital-only bakery café. The new format allows Panera to meet the demands of guests on the go, ordering on-site through kiosks and Rapid Pick-Up or on the Panera app or website, making it optimal for customers ordering ahead.

“It has been our privilege to serve the Watertown community for the past 23 years, and we are excited to open this new, upgraded location to provide a better experience for our guests,” says Mike Hamra, CEO of Hamra Enterprises. “Watertown is a great community where people live, work and raise families and we are excited to continue to support people in their daily lives.”