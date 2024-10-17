One year after expanding an innovative program encouraging student employees to do their homework while on the clock, Hamra Enterprises, a family-owned franchisee of Wendy’s, Panera Bread, Noodles and Company, and Caribou Coffee restaurants, has paid out $91,800 in “good grade” bonuses and provided 671 tuition reimbursement grants in partnership with the company’s employee assistance fund.

The Hamra Homework program allows student employees up to an hour of homework time per each qualified shift. It began initially as a pilot program with 60 participants in 22 locations until a year ago, when it was expanded to include all eligible employees in nearly 200 restaurants across 11 states.

In addition to homework time, Hamra Enterprises’ Good Grades Program rewards employees for good report cards: $300 for straight A’s, $200 for A’s and B’s, and $100 for all B’s. Last year 378 Hamra team members participated, receiving nearly $92,000 in good grade bonuses. In addition, since 2019 the company’s Hamra Employees Reaching Out (HERO) Fund has provided 671 tuition reimbursement grants, totaling $265,000.

“Our company philosophy is grounded in employee opportunity and self-discovery, and nowhere does that count more than education,” said Mike Hamra, CEO of Hamra Enterprises. “Student employees are an integral part of the Hamra Enterprises family, and this is an important way we can help them succeed at work and in the classroom.”

Hamra noted that with college and high school academic years now in full swing, it only makes sense to emphasize the importance of education – and to follow through with tangible support.

“At Hamra Enterprises, we see ourselves as partners in lifelong learning, committed to fostering educational excellence,” Hamra said. “We recognize the value of quality education and will support it in every way.”