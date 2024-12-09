Handel’s Ice Cream, serving handmade ice cream since 1945, celebrated the monumental milestone of its 150th location, which is opening at Buckhead Landing in the Greater Atlanta area, the latest growth market for the brand. The brand is honoring the milestone in a big way by offering Free Ice Cream for a Year* for the first 150 guests!

“Handel’s continues to attract significant interest as one of the fastest growing concepts in the United States,” said Jennifer Schuler, Chief Executive Officer for Handel’s Ice Cream. “With the Buckhead Landing opening we mark our 150th scoop shop, laying the foundation for continued brand expansion in 2025. We plan to continue to earn our guests’ loyalty with the best tasting ingredients and exceptional service, to help celebrate life’s simple pleasures.”

The community is invited to join the grand opening celebration at 3330 Piedmont Rd, on Thursday, Dec. 12. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick off the festivities at 10:30 a.m., followed by doors opening at 11 a.m. The first 150 guests in line will receive Free Ice Cream for a Year*. Plus, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. guests can spin the prize wheel for a chance to win sweet surprises.

“Building on the success of our recent Midtown Atlanta opening, the debut of our Buckhead Landing shop marks an important milestone in Handel’s expansion, especially on the corporate side, as we refine operations and develop best practices to support our franchisees,” added Schuler. “With our focus on crafting both timeless and on-trend flavors, serving generous portions, and providing exceptional hospitality, we are excited to become a part of the flourishing Buckhead community and beyond.”

Known for its best tasting ice cream, handmade in-store by ice cream makers, the nearly 80-year-old brand continues its steady expansion across the nation, bringing its beloved flavors to new communities.

Handel’s Buckhead Landing will offer pickup, delivery, and catering. The store will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information about Handel’s Buckhead Landing, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/buckhead-landing/ or follow them on Instagram @handelsicecreamatl.

*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.