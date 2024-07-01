There’s no doubt about it—Americans love ice cream! According to the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), 97% of Americans love ice cream and Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is celebrating this love during National Ice Cream Month in July. Throughout the month, guests can sweeten up their day with handcrafted various treats and novelties, including limited-time Peach and Lemon Bar Ice Cream.

“At Handel’s, our guests can savor fresh flavors handmade every day in our stores, which sets us apart from other ice cream shops that make products offsite in large manufacturing facilities, deep freeze, and ship to stores. The freshness and high quality of our ice cream is noticeably different, and something guests can taste…and love! This tradition dates to our founder, Alice Handel, who handpicked berries from her backyard to create her ice cream,” said Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “With 140 flavors developed over 80 years, we are committed to timeless and nostalgic flavors that are simple and universally loved.”

This National Ice Cream Month, scoop up the Handel’s Peach Ice Cream, a creamy and refreshing treat that’s churned using peaches. Guests can also enjoy Handel’s Lemon Bar Ice Cream, made with sweet lemon and a perfectly buttery graham cracker swirl. Peach and Lemon Bar will be available for a limited-time at all Handel’s locations until the end of July while supplies last.

“In today’s digital and fast-paced world, we offer guests a chance to slow down and connect over handmade and delicious treats,” said Schuler.

Scoop up your favorite Handel’s flavors by visiting your local store or ordering online for pickup or delivery, where available.