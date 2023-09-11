Handel's Ice Cream Expects 30-Plus Store Openings in 2023

With a heartwarming legacy since 1945, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream continues its rapid growth by projecting to open more than 30 new locations by the end of 2023. The premium ice cream brand has opened 70 Scoop Shops to date since 2020. With 115 locations across 11 states, Handel’s is a thriving franchise business fast-tracking into new markets across the U.S.

“Tradition is what sets us apart. Our dedication to our customers, quality products, and community is what draws franchisees to our system,” says Rich Matherne, Chief Executive Officer at Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “With over 75 years in the industry, we are in an exceptional growth period and it’s an exciting time for our company as new franchisees join a proven brand with a strong legacy.”

Handel's has recently celebrated several esteemed accolades, including ranking as one of the top 50 QSR Contenders for 2023.

“We’re looking to grow in the Southeast and branch into new markets, including Houston, Raleigh-Durham, Atlanta and Chicago. As we add more multi-unit operators to the system, we hope to continue inviting in new franchisees who align with our core values --– family, traditions, and community,” Jim Brown, Senior Vice President of Relationship Management at Handel’s. “We're amplifying our growth efforts and continuing to establish a resilient brand through the support of our Corporate team, franchisees, and employees.”

The original Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opened in Youngstown, OH in 1945, and the company maintains its roots there with corporate offices in Canfield, OH.