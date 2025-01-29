Handel’s Ice Cream, serving handmade ice cream since 1945, is continuing its exciting expansion across California with the opening of its newest location in Thousand Oaks. The beloved 80-year-old brand will officially open its doors on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 11 a.m., kicking off a three-day grand opening celebration. The event will be packed with music, opportunities to win exclusive Handel’s swag, and, of course, delicious ice cream.

To make the opening extra sweet, the first 100 guests in line on January 30 will be treated to Free Ice Cream for a Year! Guests can also try their luck on the Spin & Win Wheel for additional chances to win prizes, including Free Ice Cream for a Year, every day from January 30 to February 1 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.*

The new Handel’s location is proudly led by the Ogden-Kesler family, including Joseph Ogden, John and Amy Ogden, and Cole and Rachel Kesler. This family of franchisees has expanded the Handel’s brand across California and Utah.

“I grew up in Southern California and my family has always been passionate about delicious frozen treats – whether it be ice cream, frozen yogurt, gelato, anything! When our family first experienced Handel’s, we knew we needed to be part of the brand. We opened our first location in 2018 in Orange County and are so excited to continue expanding the brand for more communities to enjoy,” Cole Kesler, Co-owner of Handel’s Thousand Oaks. “We look forward to celebrating our newest location with area Thousand Oaks residents and visitors!”

The 1,800-square-foot store is located at The Oaks Mall, next to the AMC theaters. It offers walk-up windows for easy ordering, a beautiful outdoor courtyard, and an Ice Cream Making Window where guests can watch ice cream being made.

Handel’s Thousand Oaks will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Thousand Oaks is an amazing, family-oriented community. It is one of the most beautiful areas in the greater Los Angeles area known for upscale shopping and fantastic restaurants. We’re thrilled to add to this community with one of the most beautiful Handel’s we’ve ever built,” said Joseph Ogden, Co-owner of Handel’s Thousand Oaks.

*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.