Handel’s Ice Cream, serving premium, award-winning ice cream since 1945, is serving up rich, creamy coffee-inspired flavors to start your year on a deliciously sweet note. Whether you’re a coffee connoisseur or simply looking for something new to try this winter, these flavors bring together the perfect balance of bold and sweet.

Coffee – A timeless classic! Bold, smooth, and perfectly balanced for every coffee lover who craves a simple, yet indulgent treat.

Coffee Chocolate Chip – A smooth, coffee-flavored base with a crunch of chocolate chips to keep you coming back for more.

Mud Pie – A decadent blend of coffee ice cream, ooey-gooey chocolate fudge, and crushed Oreo pieces, guaranteed to satisfy your coffee cravings.

Mocha Almond Fudge – A delightful mix of coffee, rich chocolate fudge, and crunchy almonds that’s perfect for those who love their coffee with a little extra indulgence.