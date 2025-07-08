Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is marking its 80th anniversary with more momentum than ever, coming off a record year of growth in 2024 and celebrating eight decades of craftsmanship, community and award winning ice cream.

“Eighty years is a major milestone, and we’re proud to mark it with strong performance, strategic growth and a commitment to the values that have guided us since day one,” said Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “Handel’s has always been about generosity, community and above all, a passion for the craftsmanship behind our freshly made ice cream. Alice Handel spent 40 years perfecting the craft and ultimately entrusted the business to Lenny Fisher who in turn, protected her methods for ice cream making into the next generation while expanding on our suite of incredible flavors. We are now up to 140 flavors and growing, most recently with the successful launch of Frosted Animal Cookie – a nostalgic nod and instant classic. As we look ahead, we’re excited to build on that legacy, alongside our franchise partners, and bring the simple pleasure of freshly-made ice cream to communities across the country.”

While Handel’s has stayed true to its Youngstown roots, the brand has become more relevant than ever with a record-setting 2024. The brand achieved 24% unit growth and same-store sales grew 7% — in a year where the restaurant industry was mostly flat – marking Handel’s 16 consecutive years of positive comp increases. Current development pipeline is split evenly between new franchisees and existing franchise partners expanding their footprint which underscores the brand’s ability to deliver strong store-level profitability. The latest FDD release shows continued AUV growth – with AUVs sitting at roughly 2x their peer set—along with healthy, and improving margins, all resulting in a compelling payback for franchisees and accelerating momentum. The brand is on its way to becoming an overnight sensation, 80 years in the making!

In celebration of its milestone anniversary, Handel’s is marking the occasion with a sweet offer on July 20th—National Ice Cream Day. As a nod to 80 sweet years, guests who are 80 years or older can enjoy a free small scoop of their favorite flavor at any Handel’s location (in store only, while supplies last). Chief Marketing Officer Hillary Frei notes “Enjoying Handel’s together is a multi-generational experience. We often see grandparents bringing their grandkids in for a treat – sharing one of their childhood favorites with the next generation. We wanted to honor and include those octogenarians and invite them to join in our 80th birthday!”

As Handel’s commemorates 80 years of handcrafted ice cream, the brand is honoring its legacy while looking ahead – Handel’s is poised to carry its time-honored traditions into a new era of growth. As Jennifer puts it, “Recently, we found some of Alice’s original handwritten recipes that Lenny had preserved and in one of them she added a postscript of ‘don’t be stingy’ which are words we live by. We believe in offering abundant value and being generous with our ingredients and our portions- making Handel’s a place where families can turn everyday moments into joyful memories.”