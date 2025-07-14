Handel’s Ice Cream, serving handmade ice cream since 1945, is opening its newest location in Fairlawn, Ohio, at 2935 West Market St, and celebrating with a grand opening on Thursday, July 17, 2025, with family-friendly fun. The festivities kick off at 11 am and will feature music, chances to win swag, plus sweet treats and giveaways. The fun doesn’t stop there. The first 100 guests on July 17 will have a chance to win Free Ice Cream for a Year.

Danielle and Tyler Hysell, franchisees and lifelong residents of Northeast Ohio, lead the Fairlawn Handel’s. The couple are local entrepreneurs with experience in property management and are involved in their family’s construction business.

“Handel’s has been a staple in our lives—growing up, it was always a place that felt special, nostalgic, and delicious. When the opportunity arose to bring that same joy to others, especially in our community, we knew it was the right move,” said Danielle Hysell, Co-owner of the Fairlawn Handel’s Ice Cream. “We wanted to build something our kids could grow up around, something we could be proud of, and something that genuinely brings people together. We look forward to celebrating our newest location with area Fairlawn residents and visitors!”

The grand opening celebration will also feature a special treat for furry friends. The Fairlawn store is gifting a free Handel’s dog bowl with every purchase of a pack of Dogsters, which are peanut butter ice cream-style treats made especially for dogs. This offer is available while supplies last.

The Fairlawn Handel’s boasts 2,600 sq. ft. and offers pick-up, delivery with DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, and catering services. It will be open daily from 11 am-10 pm.

“Opening Handel’s in Fairlawn just feels right—it feels like home. This community is vibrant, welcoming, and full of families and individuals who value connection. We’re excited to create a fun, friendly place where people can gather, make memories, and enjoy a sweet treat. For us, this isn’t just about starting a business—it’s about becoming part of something special,” said Tyler Hysell, Co-owner of the Fairlawn Handel’s Ice Cream.