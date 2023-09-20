Handel's Partners with The Dairy Alliance to Create Horchata Flavor

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream and The Dairy Alliance, a leading nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast, are partnering together to launch a batch made in heaven –Horchata! Starting on September 24, 2023 (National Horchata Day), this new flavor will be available at all Handel’s locations to commemorate the vibrant Hispanic culture.

Named the #1 ice cream on the planet by National Geographic, Handel’s is working with The Dairy Alliance to innovate new flavors with novel elements. Freshly made with sweet cream, cinnamon, and creamy milk, the Horchata ice cream can be enjoyed by the scoop, pint, quart, or as a shake.

“As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we are thrilled to unveil our latest flavor creation in partnership with The Dairy Alliance,” says Rich Matherne, CEO of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “By enjoying Horchata ice cream, guests can not only partake in a delicious treat or shake, but also connect with the cultural heritage that has shaped its creation.”

As the dairy industry continues to pursue new product innovation and new market opportunities, The Dairy Alliance is collaborating with foodservice and retail brand leaders offering their food and beverage knowledge coupled with dairy expertise to co-create new, exciting products that enable people to enjoy dairy in new ways.

“We are so pleased to partner with Handel’s to bring this new flavor to its Scoop Shops around the country during Hispanic Heritage Month,” says Geri Berdak, CEO of The Dairy Alliance. “Centered on exploring new ideas like pairing a popular flavor that perfectly complements the creamy texture and taste of dairy ice cream that we love, The Dairy Alliance is excited to work with Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream to launch this new flavor.”