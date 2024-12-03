This season, Santa is swapping cookies for ice cream! Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, serving handmade ice cream since 1945, is bringing festive cheer with a flavor that captures the essence of the yuletide season—Gingerbread Cookie Ice Cream! Starting today, guests can scoop up this limited-time flavor at all Handel’s locations while supplies last. This beloved treat is handcrafted in each and every ice cream parlor across the country. Served up in generous scoops, the new flavor features creamy, spiced gingerbread flavored ice cream swirled with crunchy gingersnap cookie pieces.

As classic holiday dessert flavors continue to trend, 46% of consumers report that they love enjoying the same nostalgic treats from childhood. With gingerbread leading the charge, Handel’s invites guests to savor this reimagined take on a beloved classic that’s sure to warm up your holidays.

“Gingerbread is the ultimate holiday classic, from cookies and drinks to gingerbread houses. It brings back fond memories of making and sharing gingerbread with family and enjoying cookies at Grandma’s house. The holiday season is a time to reflect and slow down with loved ones, and that’s something we’re proud to embrace at Handel’s through our exceptional ice cream and warm hospitality,” said Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “We’re eager to introduce this long-time favorite dessert through our Gingerbread Cookie Ice Cream that’s made with the best tasting ingredients and reflects the craftsmanship that we dedicate to all our flavors, every day.”

From cones and dishes to pints, Handel’s is here to satisfy your ice cream cravings. Gingerbread Cookie Ice Cream will be available through the end of December at all locations, while supplies last.