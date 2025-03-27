Spring is in the air, and so is the irresistible aroma of Handel’s Ice Cream’s newest creation! Just in time for warmer days, Handel’s is launching Raspberry Dream Cream, a vibrant and refreshing blend of tangy red raspberry sherbet and their signature creamy vanilla ice cream.

This limited-time treat, crafted by the innovative California franchisee Keith Kesler, is hitting scoops from April 1st to June 1st. Imagine the perfect balance of sweet and tart, all swirled into one delightful dessert! It’s a true “dream team” creation, as Keith’s passion for the bright, fruity notes of sherbet and Handel’s timeless, creamy vanilla came together in a perfect, smooth swirl.

Handel’s, celebrating their remarkable 80th year, continues to innovate, proving that even after decades of crafting handmade ice cream, they’re still serving up fresh, exciting flavors that capture the essence of the season. This flavor is a testament to the brands dedication to quality, and the entrepreneurial spirit of their franchisees.