Handy Seafood Announces Start of Domestic Soft Crab Season

Handy Seafood, an innovative leader in the crab industry, announced the start of this year’s domestic soft crab season in Crisfield, Maryland. Soft crabs are a favorite among seafood lovers and chefs alike and the season runs from early May through late September.

Handy Seafood has been a cornerstone of the Crisfield, Maryland community for over 129 years, and is proud to help support the local watermen who have been harvesting soft shell crabs for generations. The company works with local watermen to ensure that the crabs are harvested sustainably and responsibly.

“Soft crabs are a true delicacy and we’re delighted to offer them to our customers again this season. We are committed to providing the highest quality seafood, and the start of the domestic soft crab season is an exciting time for us.” said Todd Conway, CEO of Handy Seafood.

Handy Seafood's soft crabs are available in various sizes and can be ordered fresh or frozen, depending on your needs. Their soft crabs are highly regarded for their quality and flavor, and are sold to restaurants and seafood markets around the world.

Handy processes soft crabs at their BRCGS (British Retail Consortium Global Standard) www.brcglobalstandards.com grade “AA+” certified plant in Crisfield, Maryland. For wholesalers, retailers, and restaurants looking to offer soft crabs this season, Handy Seafood can be contacted at 410-968-1772, sales@handyseafood.com or by visiting www.handyseafood.com.