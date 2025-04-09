The community is invited to participate in an 11 a.m. Thursday, April 10, 2025, ribbon cutting celebrating the grand opening of Hangry Joe’s 100th store location at 1915 North Main Street #105, High Point, N.C. Giveaways and great food promised by co-owner Brad Smith during store hours of 11 a.m. on Thursday through 4 a.m. on Friday, April 11.

Incentives to attend the grand opening include:

First 100 in line get $50 gift cards

Giveaways throughout the day of Hangry Joe’s swag (T-shirts, cups, and other items)

“Hangry Joe’s is new to the High Point area, and we are thrilled to meet the community tomorrow,” said Smith. Derek Cha and Mike Kim – founders of Hangry Joe’s – will be on hand to greet customers at the new 1,500 square foot restaurant.

Hangry Joe’s offers online ordering and an app for future visits. More details at https://hangryjoes.com/