Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of two stand-alone buildings occupied by a Chipotle Mexican Grill and the adjacent Starbucks Drive-Thru in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The sales price was $6.22 million.

Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice Presidents Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko represented the seller, Chase Partners Ltd., based in Glendale, California. The buyer, a private investor based in Los Angeles, was represented by Shirley Kim at Epique Realty, also of Los Angeles.

The property involved a complete rehabilitation of the facility and the expansion of Starbucks by the developer, Chase Partners Ltd., a leading retail and industrial developer in Southern California since 1993. Chase is an active developer of Starbucks and Chipotle sites, as well as other name-brand retail developments, with a dozen projects currently underway. Michael Carter served as the project manager for Chase.

“We generated multiple qualified offers primarily from Southern California-based buyers and leveraged our extensive broker relationships to procure a repeat all-cash buyer, ensuring a smooth and timely closing by year-end,” said Asher.

Built in 2003, the two freestanding properties occupied by a 2,508-square-foot Chipotle Mexican Grill and a 4,000-square-foot Starbucks Drive-Thru sit on a 1.31-acre parcel located at 10811-10831 Foothill Boulevard, near the signalized intersection of Foothill Boulevard (U.S. Route 66 with over 32,000 cars per day) and Aspen Avenue.

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) recently signed a new 10-year extension, expanding into the adjacent 2,500-square-foot space for a total of 4,000 square feet, showing its continued long-term commitment to this location. The Rancho Cucamonga Starbucks is a top 15% location nationwide, based on customer traffic (Placer.ai). Starbucks is the largest coffee house chain globally, with approximately 40,199 stores in 84 countries, and Fortune ranked it as one of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” from 2009 to 2024.

Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune’s Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine’s Most Influential Companies. There are over 3,600 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe.

According to Asher, Chipotle has nine years remaining on its lease, having recently extended early for five years, demonstrating its ongoing investment in the site. The Rancho Cucamonga Chipotle is a top 25% location in California, based on customer traffic (Placer.ai).

Chipotle and Starbucks are located across from Terra Vista Town Center, one of Rancho Cucamonga’s most established and premier regional shopping centers. The 645,000-square-foot Terra Vista Town Center is ranked within the top 25% of power centers nationwide, based on customer traffic, according to Placer.ai. The center is anchored by Target, Hobby Lobby, and LA Fitness, along with other national tenants including Ross Dress for Less, Michaels, HomeGoods, Panera Bread, Wells Fargo, CVS, Bank of America, and Five Below. The property is ideally situated in the center of the city within minutes of the 10, 15, and 215 freeways. The property is located next to Rancho Cucamonga’s 44 million square feet of office and industrial space, which combined employs over 65,000 employees.

The population of Rancho Cucamonga grew 53.5% from 2010 to 2020. Within one mile of the property, the population experienced a 317.8% growth in population from 2010 to 2020. More than 276,000 residents with an average household income in excess of nearly $113,000 are within a five-mile radius.

Asher added, “It was one of our most sought-after listings in 2024, receiving significant interest and activity from both buyers and brokers. The combination of two corporate leases with two of the most recognizable national credit QSR tenants in the U.S., both with a 21-year operating history at the site, made it a highly desirable investment.”