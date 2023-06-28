Hannah's Bretzel Introduces Summer Menu Items

Hannah’s Bretzel, a Chicago-based fast casual sandwich concept with three locations throughout the city, is home to über sandwich makers who create food with purpose. Known for creating an extensive breakfast and lunch menu filled with items that are organic, whole-grain focused, nutritionally balanced and free of growth hormones, antibiotics or preservatives, Hannah’s Bretzel introduced new summer menu items to their in-store and catering menus.

Hannah’s is introducing fresh summer salads, cold soups, and lighter sandwiches perfect for summertime picnics, workday lunches and large catering orders for your next meeting or celebration.

Creamy Cauliflower Soup : cauliflower heads slightly roasted, spices, and a touch of unsalted butter topped with chives

Chilled Cucumber Soup : summer cucumber blended with greek yogurt, healthy rice oil, a touch of lemon and garlic, a blend of fresh basil, parsley and dill

Watermelon Summertime Salad: made with summer watermelon and fresh arugula with crumbled goat cheese, roasted poblano peppers, spicy pumpkin seeds, fresh mint and topped with Hannah’s house-made white balsamic vinaigrette

Summer Porchetta Verde Sandwich: artisan porchetta, spanish manchego cheese, housemade salsa verde, shaved fennel, dijon mustard cabbage served on Hannah’s housemade organic bretzel bread



WHERE: Hannah’s Bretzel has three locations throughout Chicago:

66 W Randolph St. Chicago, IL 60601

400 N Lasalle Drive Chicago, IL 60654

107 S Franklin St. Chicago, IL 60606

CATERING: For 10 to 1,000 guests, Hannah’s Bretzel catering menu is perfect for freshly prepared breakfast and lunch meetings of any size. Simply order online at Hannah’s website and your order will be delivered within two hours, or at the time and date of your choosing. Pickup is also available at any one of Hannah’s locations.