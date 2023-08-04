Hannah's Bretzel Teams Up with Chef Rodolfo Cuadros for Next Chef Sandwich Series

Hannah’s Bretzel, a Chicago-based fast casual sandwich concept with a focus on organic ingredients and sustainable practices, are teaming up with James Beard nominated Chef Rodolfo Cuadros of Bloom Plant Based Kitchen as part of their next Chef Sandwich Series. Chef Cuadros has created a spicy, plant-based take on a classic Vietnamese “banh mi'', which is available now at Hannah’s Bretzel. Chef Cuadros’ Fire Banh Mi is made with marinated daikon and is joined by sweet pickles, arugula, fresh jalapeños, cilantro, and red pepper aioli between Hannah's Bretzel’s organic bretzel bread.

Hannah’s Bretzel has been passionate about collaborating with notable Chicago chefs as part of their recurring Chef Sandwich Series program, which gives popular chefs the space for the utmost creativity to bring their dream sandwich flavors to life. Chef Cuadros was the perfect partner, as both Hannah’s and Bloom have a passion for organic, plant-based and sustainable dining practices.

“I wanted to come up with a sandwich that best introduced plant-based meals to a wider audience,” says Chef Cuadros adding “the goal was to create something delicious that’s easily translatable for meat eaters, and it had to be interesting in terms of textures and flavors.”

Bloom features an elevated menu that is 100% plant-based and gluten free and is designed for everyone to enjoy, not just vegans. The restaurant operates with the core belief of being as good to oneself and the Earth as possible. The focus is to bring flavorful, healthy, and affordable plant-based food to the everyday family. Cuadros imbues the bright and bold flavors of Latin America into Bloom’s menu, and diners can get a taste of it with this new-found partnership.

“I want to make a dent to the idea that someone needs to eat meat every single meal of the day, because you don’t,” says Cuadros, “I hope there are some meat eaters that will give this a try because I think they’ll be pleasantly surprised.”

The Fire Banh Mi will be available for a limited-time at all three Hannah’s Bretzel locations throughout the downtown Chicago neighborhoods, including River North and the Loop. The sandwich is available now for delivery and catering orders.