Hanwha Vision has named Jason Swanson as Business Development Manager for the Restaurant and Retail markets. The industry veteran will draw on his extensive store and food service experience to ensure Hanwha solutions address operators’ unique surveillance challenges and requirements for protecting their premises, employees and customers.

Swanson’s appointment continues Hanwha’s commitment to building teams that include subject matter experts with first-hand market knowledge, insights and expertise. He joins the company at a time when situational awareness and operational efficiency have never been more important for retail and restaurant environments.

“Jason understands the unique nuances of the retail and restaurant markets, and he knows how to tailor the right surveillance solutions for our customers – because he’s been one for decades,” says Jordan Rivchun, Head of Business Development and Corporate Accounts at Hanwha Vision. “His deep expertise in asset protection and loss prevention, combined with his leadership roles at major retail and restaurant brands, make him an invaluable asset as we continue to focus on industry-specific solutions for our diverse customer base.”

Swanson brings a wealth of experience and a successful record in retail and restaurant management to his new role at Hanwha Vision. Most recently, he was Director of Asset Protection for MOD Pizza, where he led efforts to safeguard assets and enhance security across the company’s 500-plus locations. Swanson has also held loss prevention positions at Abercrombie & Fitch and Gap Inc.

“As a customer and store operator, I was always impressed by Hanwha’s focus on innovation, market impact, and commitment to making the world a better and safer place,” Swanson says. “Now that I’m on the team, my goal is to contribute a fresh perspective to the company’s mission of delivering effective surveillance solutions tailored to the restaurant and retail sectors.”

In addition to his vast professional experience, Swanson is a respected member of the food service community. He serves on the board of the Restaurant Loss Prevention Security Association (RLPSA) and is an active member of the International Association of Interviewers (IAI).