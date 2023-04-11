Happy Joe's Achieves Several First-Quarter Goals

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream’s has begun 2023 by accomplishing many goals and setting new ones as it prepares for Q2.

The iconic Midwestern pizza brand had a busy Q1 filled with menu innovations that included a Jalapeño Popper Pizza and a heart-shaped pizza, signed an area agreement plan for DFW with its first minority franchisee group, hosted a successful car giveaway featuring a 2022 Ford Explorer to one lucky fan and was awarded many accolades, further cementing itself as a leader in the pizza industry.

In addition, Happy Joe’s wrapped up its viral Christmas social media exchange which involved gifting an overnight shipment filled with pizza and Taco Sauce to a fan in New York who Tweeted out their family’s extremely detailed to-do list for the holiday season. The hilarious Tweet caught national attention and was highlighted in the media on shows including The Today Show and Inside Edition.

“Here at Happy Joe’s, we do everything we can to bring smiles to our guests,” Happy Joe’s President and CEO Tom Sacco says. “Whether that’s creating new pizzas or signing on new franchisees, we truly are passionate about finding new ways to better the community. We’re so thankful for our loyal fans who continue to support us along the way, and we can’t wait to show them what we have in store for 2023!”

Following a busy first quarter, Happy Joe’s has big plans for the rest of 2023 including the openings of its first location in Branson, MO, the Panhandle of Florida, the Lone Star State of Texas, and the announcement of its next international expansion plan later this year to India. Happy Joe’s has also been working on a partnership with Dr Pepper to create a Dr Pepper BBQ sauce that is aimed to be released by July.