Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream has been making big moves by signing agreements to expand into new territories. Surprise, Arizona is the most recent city to welcome a new location as part of a larger development project led by Mukhpal Toor.

More details about the opening and grand celebration will be announced soon. This addition demonstrates the brand’s focus on increasing visibility and positioning itself for further national expansion.

The new Happy Joe’s will be located at the northwest corner of Peoria and Reems in between Rancho Gabriela Elementary School and Mark Anthony Brewing. This massive project also features a shopping center, Chevron Extra Mile C-store, an express car wash and a few other restaurants.

The brand, known for its high-quality pizza, regional ice cream flavors and exciting atmosphere for families, is focused on expanding its footprint and entering new markets across the U.S. This new, freestanding children’s “eatertainment” concept will further build momentum for future franchise opportunities.

“Expanding into Surprise marks an exciting step in our growth strategy,” CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco said. “We are committed to bringing Happy Joe’s unique brand of pizza, ice cream and family entertainment to new communities. With Mukhpal Toor leading this project, we are confident this location will be a fantastic addition to the area and a springboard for future developments across the region.”

The Surprise location will serve the brand’s classic offerings, including its famous Taco Joe pizza, the Lollapalooza pepperoni pizza and other Midwestern-inspired pies. Happy Joe’s is committed to delivering joyful dining experiences with every slice.