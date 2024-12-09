Happy Joe’s, the rapidly-growing Iowa-born pizza and ice cream brand, has announced the inaugural recipient of its recently created Hollie Matthys’ Scholarship Award: Makynzee Balluff. The award was designed to support all salaried or hourly employees who meet the criteria outlined in the employee handbook on their educational journeys. Recipients of the award are eligible to receive $500 per semester for tuition and expense support.

Named in honor of Hollie Matthys, who served as Happy Joe’s Chief Financial Officer for over 21 years, the scholarship reflects her commitment to the company and its mission of making a difference in people’s lives. Hollie’s journey with Happy Joe’s began early in her career when she was assigned to audit the company while working for a public accounting firm. Her admiration for the brand’s values and leadership, particularly its founder, “Happy” Joe Whitty, led her to eventually join the company in 2003.

“Our team is thrilled to honor Hollie’s legacy in such a meaningful way,” said CEO, President & Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “Her impact on our company was immeasurable, and this scholarship is a testament to her unwavering support for others”

Reflecting Happy Joe’s dedication to their team members, families and communities, this scholarship — awarded every semester — will support and encourage the dreams and goals of employees and their loved ones for generations to come.

Happy Joe’s is known for its specialty pizzas and Midwestern-inspired pies, like the Lollapalooza pepperoni pizza and the Taco Joe, a pizza with layers of ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, refried beans and taco sauce.