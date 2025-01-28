Can you feel the love tonight? Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream, the rapidly growing Iowa-born pizza and ice cream brand, is making hearts thump once again this Valentine’s season with the reintroduction of its heart-shaped pizzas. From Feb. 1 to Feb. 14, guests can become enamored with dough stretched into hearts and show their love to friends, family or significant others.

Happy Joe’s fans can customize their heart-shaped pizza with any flavors and toppings from the Happy Joe’s menu – the famous Taco Joe, the Happy Joe’s Special, the Super Max, BLT, Bacon Chicken Ranch or any other delicious options. This pizza lovefest will be available at all Happy Joe’s locations for dine-in, online or through the App.

“Our heart shaped pizzas are delicious, unpretentious and of course — made for love,” said Tom Sacco, Chief Happiness Officer, CEO and President “Our customers love this Valentine’s option and we love them — we’re so lucky to be hit by Cupid’s arrow. With our Happy promotion, it’s basically a two-for-one deal on happiness.”

Happy Joe’s is also sharing the celebration with football fans – featuring two, up to two-topping medium pizzas for just $29 available from Friday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 9 (the day of The Big Game).