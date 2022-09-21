Happy Joe's to Award $50K to Children with Disabilities

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream, in conjunction with the Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation, is awarding $50,000 to help meet the needs of children with disabilities and their families. In honor of the iconic brand’s 50th anniversary and the birthday of its late founder, Happy Joe Whitty, the iconic pizza brand will share the donation with families in each of the communities it serves.

Through the Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation – a nonprofit organization founded by Whitty and his family – 50 families that support a child with physical or mental disabilities will each receive $1,000 to help offset medical expenses, meet mobility needs, as well as support their child’s educational and therapy initiatives. The program launched Saturday, Sept. 10 – Whitty’s birthday. Franchisees and general managers of all 50 Happy Joe’s restaurants will assist the foundation with finding families in need.

“My family and I are honored to make this gift and continue our father’s mission of giving back to the communities that helped him achieve his dream,” says Kristel Ersan, Happy Joe’s daughter and vice president of marketing for the company.

To continue the celebration, Happy Joe’s is also giving away a 2022 Ford® Explorer ST to one lucky guest. Fans can enter for a chance to win the highly rated SUV, along with $17,000 to cover taxes, by calling 844.648.2832 or registering online at happyjoesgiveaway.com. Participants can also double their entries by using the code JOE with a donation of $25 or more to children’s charities, including the Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation, through the giveaway between now and Nov. 30, 2022. All proceeds will benefit children’s charities.

“For 50 years, Happy Joe’s has strived to create magical moments for all our guests wherever they may be,” said Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “We plan to continue Joe’s legacy for as long as possible. Our hope is that each donation we make will bring smiles and welcome relief to wonderful families across our system!”