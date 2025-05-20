Happy Joe’s made a powerful Florida debut with the grand opening of its first Sunshine State location in Navarre on April 28. The new Happy Joe’s prototype restaurant opened its doors, and patio garage doors, to a record turnout and shattered sales records, making it the most successful franchise opening in the brand’s 52-year history.

From pre-opening VIP events to the grand opening day celebration, guests packed the restaurant and the enclosed patio to try Happy Joe’s signature pizza and ice cream. The new Harrison designed prototype location pulled in $91,000 in gross sales for its first week, setting the highest-ever opening week total and the highest single-day sales for the beloved brand.

“We knew Florida was going to be a great market, but the unveiling of our new prototype in Navarre exceeded every expectation,” said Tom Sacco, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer of Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream. “Our franchisees did an incredible job preparing for the opening, and the community welcomed us with open arms. Happy Joe’s is all about creating joyful experiences for families, and to do that while breaking company records makes this opening even more rewarding.”

Festivities kicked off Saturday, April 26, with an exclusive VIP brunch and dinner, giving guests an early taste of the signature Happy Joe’s experience. The official grand opening and pizza-cutting ceremony on Monday, April 28, drew enthusiastic crowds and a warm welcome, making Happy Joe’s arrival in Florida one to remember.

The Navarre location is the 47th Happy Joe’s restaurant systemwide in the U.S., and the first in Florida, marking a major milestone as the brand continues to expand nationwide.