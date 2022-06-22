Happy Joe's Creates Triple Pepperoni Pizza for the Summer

Happy Joe’s newest specialty creation – the Summeroni Pizza – is a pepperoni lover’s dream. Summeroni is a triple pepperoni pizza loaded with traditional sliced, diced, and cup & char pepperoni. Now through Aug. 30, pepperoni fans will be able to enjoy the Summeroni Pizza at $17.99 for a large pizza via dine in, takeout or delivery.

In addition, Happy Joe’s is offering pints of Kemps ice cream for pickup and delivery for just $3.99 each. Flavor offerings include chocolate, strawberry, vanilla and peppermint bonbon, at participating locations. Hand-packed pints are also available in any flavor the guest chooses from the dipping cabinet for $4.99.

Dine-in guests won’t miss out on the fun either, as they can enjoy ice cream cones for 50 cents on all in-store flavors the weeks of July 5-11 and Aug. 7-13 at participating locations.

“We believe that everyone’s two favorite foods are pizza and ice cream, so why not offer specials so both can be enjoyed this summer together for maximum fun,” says Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “The Summeroni is a beautiful-looking pizza that tastes even better – we’re sure pepperoni fans will love it! Ice cream and summer go hand-in-hand, so we wanted to give our guests the opportunity to enjoy a hand-packed pint without leaving home or get a cool deal in our restaurant during our 50-cent cone weeks!”

The iconic midwestern pizza brand is known for its unique and delicious pizza offerings like the Taco Joe, Denver Omelet Pizza and Birthday Cake Pizza, so the Summeroni Pizza fits right in. Guests can always customize their orders, but the Summeroni special price will only be offered on the large pizza.

For those looking for a summer getaway, Happy Joe’s is giving away a 2022 Ford Explorer ST as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. All summer long, fans can enter for a chance to win this highly-rated SUV plus $17,000 for taxes by calling 844.648.2832 or going online to happyjoesgiveaway.com and filling out the entry form.