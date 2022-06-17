Happy Joe's to Host Brunch Buffet on Father's Day

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream wants to recognize all the incredible fathers and father figures out there by hosting a special Father’s Day celebration with an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet and giveaway.

On Sunday, June 19, no group size is too big to stop by and dig into Happy Joe’s spread of delicious breakfast pizzas, taco pasta, salad, dessert and more during its all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet featuring a variety of menu offerings for every dad to enjoy. To celebrate the day, select Happy Joe’s locations will give away free pizza for a year. To enter to win free Happy Joe’s pizza for a year, leave a comment on this Facebook post through June 19 about why your father deserves pizza for a year. One winner will be chosen at random and tagged in a congratulatory post on June 20.

“There isn’t a better way to celebrate Father’s Day than by giving your father an all-you-can-eat buffet of delicious Happy Joe’s pizza and more,” says Happy Joe’s CEO, President and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “Every father and father figure deserves a feast, and Happy Joe’s provides the perfect pizza and party paradise for the occasion. We can’t wait to celebrate all the dads out there and give away free pizza for a year!”

