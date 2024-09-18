Happy Joe’s, the rapidly-growing Iowa-born pizza and ice cream brand, is expanding its footprint yet again with the signing of a 10-unit franchise deal, and two single unit franchises on Monday, August 26th, 2024. It’s the latest step in the company’s continued growth across the Southwest and Midwest – covering Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, and Illinois – reflecting the nation’s continued demand for unique pizza options.

The area development agreement for Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada, covers Cochise, Maricopa, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties in Arizona; the counties of Clark, Washoe, Lyon and Carson City in Nevada; and the counties of Bernalillo, Dona Ana and Santa Fe in New Mexico.

The first franchise location will be opening in Surprise, located outside the Phoenix area, while the second is slated for Oro Valley, part of the greater Tucson area.

“Demand for the unique attributes of the Happy Joe’s brand is continuing to grow, and this latest expansion announcement is a testament to that,” said CEO, President & Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “Even more exciting, our growth momentum only shows signs of picking up speed.”

Not only does Happy Joe’s continue to bring new restaurants to more markets across the U.S., but the Heartland brand is enjoying a wave of newfound popularity across Egypt, with new locations recently opening in Cairo, Giza and the North Coast, and now entering Kuwait City, Kuwait. Combined with its recently announced multi-unit deals in Minnesota and Illinois and new openings in Fargo, North Dakota, and Kewanee, Illinois, the total number of signed franchises has reached an impressive 22 units in the 2024 fiscal year alone.

Happy Joe’s is known for its specialty pizzas and Midwestern-inspired pies, like the Lollapalooza pepperoni pizza and the Taco Joe, a pizza with layers of ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, refried beans and taco sauce.