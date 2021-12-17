Happy Joe’s Launches App and Loyalty Program

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is making it even easier for families and friends to create magical memories that last a lifetime with the launch of its first-ever App and loyalty program.

Available now for download through the App Store or on Google Play, Happy Joe’s App provides a seamless online ordering experience and focuses on the brand’s new loyalty program – Joe’s Rewards. Fans who join Joe’s Rewards can accumulate points and use them toward their favorite one-of-a-kind pizza creations, delicious pastas, creative sandwiches, old-fashioned, hand-dipped ice cream and more! Every dollar spent in-store or online is worth one point in the App. You’ll be a happy guest when you reach 100 points because all members unlock $10 off!

Along with redeeming a $10 reward for every 100 points, loyalty members will receive surprise and delight offers, as well as contest opportunities. They’ll also score $5 off $20 jut for signing up, a Free Little Joe – one-topping pizza for dine-in or carryout only – on their birthday and 25 bonus points when they refer a friend.

“We’re beyond excited to introduce our first App and loyalty program,” said CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “It’s a new and advanced way for us to bring happiness directly to our guests on one platform. By boosting our digital capabilities, we’re enhancing the guest experience with a contactless ordering process and rewards for our loyal fans. We can’t wait to gain even more repeat customers as our guests conveniently create special moments with the help of our new technology.”

Happy Joe’s App is powered by ParTech, Inc. (PAR)’s leading customer loyalty, offers and engagement solution, Punchh, and provides robust insight to report redemptions and consumer behaviors. Through the App, individual locations have the opportunity to run local promotions at any time, giving franchisees the flexibility to leverage the technology based on their market’s needs.

For the young – and young at heart – there’s nothing like a birthday celebration at Happy Joe’s – complete with sirens, horns, flashing red lights, an electric, oversized model train, hand-scooped ice cream, and a special song from the team. Pizza lovers will marvel at the abundant toppings on Happy Joe’s specialty pizzas – such as the 200+ pepperonis stacked on a Lollapalooza pepperoni pizza! Adults can enjoy their meals with beer or wine, and Happy Joe’s will also offer a variety of breakfast pizzas, dessert pizzas, appetizers, pastas, sandwiches and daily specials. Happy Joe’s creates magical memories that last a lifetime.