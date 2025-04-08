Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream, the legendary family-friendly brand known for bringing pizza, ice cream and big smiles to generations of Midwestern families, has officially reopened development opportunities in a trade area rich with history and brand loyalty: eastern and central Iowa.

For decades, Happy Joe’s was a staple across cities like Ames, Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Iowa City, Coralville, Marion, Mason City, North Liberty, Lindale, Sioux City and the greater Des Moines metro area. Now, for the first time in years, the brand is welcoming new franchise inquiries in these communities — inviting entrepreneurs to bring Happy Joe’s back to the neighborhoods that helped make it a household name.

“This is a unique opportunity to step into a market that already knows and loves Happy Joe’s,” said Tom Sacco, President and Chief Happiness Officer of Happy Joe’s. “These communities have a deep emotional connection to the brand. We’re not starting from scratch here — there’s goodwill and nostalgia just waiting to be rekindled.”

Once thriving with multiple units in each market, these areas saw restaurants close over time due to franchisee retirement or personal circumstances. While the locations are gone, the demand has not disappeared. Cities like Ames, home to Iowa State University, once housed some of the brand’s most successful restaurants. Sacco believes the emotional bond with customers across these towns remains strong.

Happy Joe’s is actively seeking new franchisees who value community, legacy and family-first experiences. The brand’s signature mix of pizza, ice cream and party-centric dining continues to resonate with families looking to make memories together.

Armed with over 50 years of heritage and a modern franchise system, Happy Joe’s provides franchise partners with a flexible concept designed for growth across dine-in, carryout, delivery, catering and event revenue streams.

Franchisees entering these markets will benefit from:

Unmatched community recognition from decades of brand love

Comprehensive support from real estate to operations

A flexible model suited for urban, suburban or small-town markets

“There are very few times in franchising when you get to build something new while honoring something that was already great and solidly established,” Sacco added. “This isn’t just an investment opportunity — it’s a chance to bring back a piece of local history and make it stronger than ever.”