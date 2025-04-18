Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream, the legendary family-friendly brand known for bringing pizza, ice cream and big smiles to generations of Midwestern families, has officially opened development opportunities in a trade area rich with history and culture: the great state of Texas.

For decades, Happy Joe’s was a staple across the Midwest. Now, the brand is welcoming new franchise inquiries in the Lone Star state, inviting entrepreneurs to bring Happy Joe’s into new neighborhoods around Texas to build upon its iconic legacy.

“This is a unique opportunity to introduce Happy Joe’s to future fans for the first time,” said Tom Sacco, President and Chief Happiness Officer of Happy Joe’s. “We’ve been bringing smiles to people for over 50 years in the Midwest, but Happy Joe’s has big ambitions that can only fit inside a state as huge as Texas.”

Happy Joe’s is actively seeking new franchisees who value community, legacy, family-first experiences, and want to make a healthy “Return on Investment”. The brand’s signature mix of pizza, ice cream and party-centric dining continues to resonate with families looking to make memories together.

Armed with over 50 years of heritage and a modern franchise system, Happy Joe’s provides franchise partners with a flexible concept designed for growth across dine-in, carryout, delivery, catering and event revenue streams.

Franchisees entering these markets will benefit from: