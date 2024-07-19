Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream has named Haley Lueth as its newest Franchise Business Consultant. The popular iconic pizza brand plans to use this strategic hire to continue to provide exceptional support and guidance to its franchisees, enhancing their overall experience in Happy Joe’s “Best-in-Class” performance initiative.

Haley began her career at Happy Joe’s in 2010 as a cook. By working hard and having the willingness to learn, she managed to quickly rise through the ranks of the company. By the time she turned 18, she was promoted to shift coach, and after several years, she became an assistant coach under her mentor, Ashley Balluff.

“With Haley Lueth joining our team as a Franchise Business Consultant, we’re adding another layer of exceptional operational support for our franchisees,” said Tom Sacco, Chief Happiness Officer. “Her journey from a cook to a pivotal leadership role, having recently won our highest honor as Operator of the Year, exemplifies her dedication and expertise, making her an invaluable asset to our franchise community.”

Haley’s extensive experience includes working as a head coach, traveling around the country, and leading Happy Joe’s international franchising efforts, as part of the New Store Opening and Training team, as well as running one of the two certified training locations. In her new role as Franchise Business Consultant, she will focus on improving restaurant performance, through better operations, consistent standards, financial metrics, and more, bridging the gap between franchisees and the Support Center.

Happy Joe’s is renowned for its specialty pizzas – such as the 200+ pepperonis stacked on a Lollapalooza pepperoni pizza and the iconic Taco Pizza, with its layers of ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, refried beans and taco sauce. Children can play games, win prizes and top off each visit with a trip to the ice cream counter. Happy Joe’s is proud to be a brand that has created magical memories that last a lifetime for generations of families across the U.S. and now even overseas.