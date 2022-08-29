Happy Joe's to Offer Free Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza in September

Whether you’re a cheese chooser, a pepperoni preferer or just an out-right pizza lover, Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is highlighting the two classic pizzas this September.

For the ones who like to keep their pizza plain and simple, Happy Joe’s is celebrating National Cheese Pizza Day on Sept. 5 with a one-day-only deal of a free small cheese pizza with the purchase of any large pizza at menu price. Then, on Sept. 20, National Pepperoni Pizza Day, guests will receive a free small pepperoni pizza with the purchase of any large pizza at menu price on that day. Both offers are available in stores and online at participating locations. Both offers have no limit but are void in conjunction with any other offer.

“While Happy Joe’s offers endless combinations of toppings, crust, sauce and sides, we can’t forget the classics,” says Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “We’re always excited to celebrate pizza, especially when it’s a national holiday. We hope everyone clears their calendars this September and heads to their nearest Happy Joe’s to celebrate with us!”

After guests enjoy their cheese and pepperoni pizzas, they can treat themselves to one of Happy Joe’s dessert pizzas! Guests can try the new blueberry pie pizza for just $5.99. It’s a delicious home-style blueberry pie filling perfectly baked on Joe’s amazing pan-style crust and topped with sweet vanilla glaze.

For those looking for an end-of-summer getaway, Happy Joe’s is giving away a 2022 Ford Explorer ST as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. From now through November, fans can enter for a chance to win this highly-rated SUV plus $17,000 for taxes by calling 844.648.2832 or going online to happyjoesgiveaway.com and filling out the entry form. The winner will be announced on Dec. 15, 2022.