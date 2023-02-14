Happy Joe's Offers Free Dessert Pizzas for Party Package Guests

No one throws a better party than Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream and now, the party is getting even sweeter.

Now through March 31, the iconic midwestern pizza is offering a free large dessert pizza to any of their guests who buy a party package option, or a party package customized to their liking. Happy Joe’s popular Cinnamon Dessert Pizza, along with their wide selection of Fruit Dessert Pizzas are all available. You can also try Happy Joe’s new Birthday Cake Pizza – made with moist cake batter, rich vanilla pudding, baked to perfection, and topped with colorful birthday sprinkles.

Also starting now, guests can stop by their local Happy Joe's to sign up to win a party for up to 10 people with the winners announced the first week of April.

“Here at Happy Joe’s, we love to create a fun and family-friendly atmosphere for all our guests to enjoy,” says Chief Happiness Officer and CEO of Happy Joe’s Tom Sacco. “Whether it’s a birthday or an office party, we have all the perfect ingredients to put smile on all our guests face no matter what the celebration is.”

Happy Joe's is a wonderful venue for a variety of events, including birthdays, anniversaries, graduation parties, baby and wedding showers, sports parties, office parties, promotions, retirements, reunions, celebrations of life, fundraisers and special events.

Besides Happy Joe’s famous pizza, guests can liven up any party by ordering pasta, salad, wings, sandwiches or Walking Taco Kits made with Happy Joe’s custom branded taco chips. Needing a meal for the morning? Happy Joe's omelet pizzas are the best choice for an office meeting, get together or morning tailgate event. Guests can build Omelet Pizzas just like they order their favorite customized omelet at a breakfast restaurant or try one of the Omelet Pizzas listed on the menu that are all-time fan favorite.

To make the party even more fun, many Happy Joe's restaurants offer Family, Fun Centers where kids can play skill games, and win tickets which they can redeem for an array of prizes at it’s amazing prize counter. Happy The Dog I, Happy Joe’s lovable dalmatian mascot, is also on hand to make a special visit for any celebration at participating locations.