Happy Joe's Offers Special Deal for Customers Buying BBQ Pizza

Happy Joe’s will kick off its celebration of National BBQ Month with several unique and delectable offerings on May 13 – National Apple Day – by gifting a FREE small apple pie pizza to anyone that orders any large BBQ pizza.* And to ensure everyone has a chance to try both, Happy Joe’s will run the promotion through the end of the month.

“Everyone knows about our Taco Joe and all the amazing toppings we offer to create your own favorite pizza, but we want to remind everyone not to sleep on our BBQ pizzas,” says Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “Whether you’re in the mood for chicken, beef or Canadian bacon, I guarantee you’ll get that rich smoky BBQ flavor that you’re craving, all in a hand-crafted pizza. When you top it off with our deliciously sweet apple pie pizza for free, there’s no better place to enjoy National Apple Pie Day or National BBQ Month than Happy Joe’s!”

Happy Joe’s BBQ pizzas feature a tangy BBQ sauce base, a choice of hickory-smoked beef, grilled chicken or Canadian bacon and are topped with a blend of cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Once cooked in the oven, the pizzas provide the perfect mix of BBQ bliss and pizza perfection.

In honor of National BBQ Month, Happy Joe’s is also proud to announce its newest partnership with Dr. Pepper. The soft drink giant, known for its namesake soda with 23 distinct flavors, and Happy Joe’s have created a sweet BBQ sauce with hints of Dr Pepper that will be featured as an option on its BBQ Pizzas later this summer.

Don’t forget your apple pie pizza with any large BBQ pizza order too! Happy Joe’s signature dessert pizza is placed in pan-style crust, filled with warm fruit filling and baked with streusel topping, finished with a sweet and creamy glaze.

Anyone craving a meatier BBQ offering can still get it at Happy Joe’s with the longtime pizza shop offering boneless and bone-in wings. The eight-piece serving can be generously coated in BBQ sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

*The FREE apple pie pizza promotion is only available in participating markets.