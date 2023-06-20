Happy Joe's Opens in Branson, Missouri

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is bringing its signature pizzas and family friendly atmosphere to the entertainment capital of Missouri.

The iconic Midwestern pizza brand opened its newest restaurant in Branson on Monday, June 19. Located at 1420 W. 76 Country Blvd. next to the Red Lion Inn and Suites, Happy Joe’s second Missouri restaurant and 41st systemwide features over 3,000-square-feet of dining space, a unique Family Fun Center and serves breakfast to hotel guests and the community.

Happy Joe’s hosted a pizza cutting ceremony featuring the Lollapalozza Pizza, Happy Joe’s ginormous pizza that feeds up to 20 people, with the Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Larry Milton, Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco, to celebrate the iconic pizza brand’s highly anticipated debut. Happy Joe’s is now inviting everyone to join in on the deliciousness and fun.

“Happy Joe’s quality pizza and reputation for providing wholesome and fun family outings has helped us grow,” says Sacco. “There’s no better place in the Midwest to showcase what we do best than Branson, Missouri. And our franchise partner Satish Pardeshi has done such an amazing job establishing our brand with his new location in Branson that we know we’re in great hands.”

Happy Joe’s is known for its awesome birthday parties and family gatherings and the Branson location will deliver to families looking to make lasting memories while on vacation, or for local residents. The oversized Family Fun Center will be filled with the latest games and allow children to win tickets that can be redeemed for exciting prizes. The multiple party rooms will provide seating for up to 30 guests, creating the perfect atmosphere for any celebration.

Happy Joe’s has deals for everyone with daily lunch specials, birthday party packages, Family Night offers on Mondays and Tuesdays along with special discounts for first responders and community staff fire fighters.