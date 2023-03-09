Happy Joe's Pizza Comes to Branson, Missouri

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream will serve its signature pizzas, creative sandwiches, delicious pasta and family friendly atmosphere for breakfast, lunch and dinner to the Branson community for the first time.

The iconic pizza brand, located at 1420 W. 76 Country Blvd. is over 3,000-sqaure-feet and will host a soft opening before the Spring season gets into full swing. A ribbon cutting ceremony with the Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, CEO and President of Happy Joe’s Tom Sacco, along with other community members to celebrate the iconic pizza brand’s highly anticipated debut.

And because Happy Joe’s knows how to party, this new location will feature an oversized Family Fun Center that will be filled with games where children can win tickets that can be redeemed for exciting prizes. It will also feature multiple party rooms with seating for up to 30 guests in each room, creating the perfect atmosphere for any celebration.

“We are proud to continue Happy Joe’s growth in Missouri,” says CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “Franchisee Satish Pardeshi has done such an amazing job at our other location in St. Pete’s and we trust his expertise to bring in even more smiles to Branson. With our one-of-a-kind pizza creations and Family Fun Center experience, we are providing a new go-to place no matter the occasion. Plus, having it on display in Branson will showcase Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream restaurants for all the Southerners visiting the entertainment mecca!”

Happy Joe’s has deals for everyone with daily lunch specials for a great price, birthday party packages, Family Night offers on Mondays and Tuesdays along with special discounts for community service workers such as fire fighters, police officers, EMT, and nurses.

This grand opening will mark the first Happy Joe’s in Branson, the second in Missouri and the 46th location worldwide. Happy Joe’s will follow this restaurant with other locations opening in Texas, Missouri, and Florida later in 2023.