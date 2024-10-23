Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream has doubled down on its effort to continue the brand’s rapid growth and operational excellence by hiring Aaron Huber as its new Controller. This strategic hire is part of Happy Joe’s long-term plan to expand its brand presence and franchise opportunities across the nation.

Aaron, a native of Eldridge, Iowa, has deep ties to Happy Joe’s, having grown up just down the road from one of its locations. His connection to the brand goes back to his childhood, fostering a lifelong love for the restaurant. He attended North Scott High School, where he was an all-state athlete in three sports: basketball, baseball, and football. After high school, Aaron pursued his passion for accounting at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, while competing on the college’s basketball team and even honing his leadership skills as team captain.

Professionally, Aaron brings a wealth of experience in accounting and finance, particularly within the restaurant and hospitality industries. His leadership roles with national brands such as Bennigan’s, Hilton and Marriott, along with his most recent position as director of accounting at The Hungry Hobo, have equipped him with the knowledge and skills necessary to take Happy Joe’s financial operations to new heights. His expertise will be instrumental as Happy Joe’s continues to expand its franchise network and maintain its position as a leader in the industry.

In his role as Controller, Aaron will oversee all aspects of financial performance, including budgeting, financial reporting and cash management. He will also collaborate with various departments to analyze financial data, make recommendations for improving profitability and manage the financial results of multiple corporate entities. Aaron will lead the accounting team and ensure compliance with regulatory standards, further enhancing the company’s operational efficiency.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the growth of a brand that has been such an important part of my life,” said Huber. “I look forward to working with the entire Happy Joe’s team to help propel the company to even greater success.”

“The addition of Aaron to the Happy Joe’s leadership team signals the company’s continued focus on rejuvenating and reinvesting in an executive team that can lead Happy Joe’s through its second 50-year run. Aaron’s expertise adds financial stability, growth and innovation to Happy Joe’s leadership. His leadership will play a key role in driving the company’s franchise development efforts, enhancing the brand’s credibility and providing franchisees and stakeholders with confidence in the brand’s future.” Chief Happiness Officer, CEO and President, Tom Sacco said.

Happy Joe’s is renowned for its specialty pizzas — the 200+ pepperonis stacked Lollapalooza pepperoni pizza and the iconic Taco Pizza, layered with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, refried beans and taco sauce. Children can play games, win prizes and top off each visit with a trip to the ice cream counter. Happy Joe’s is proud to be a brand that has created magical memories that last a lifetime for generations of families across the U.S. and now even overseas.