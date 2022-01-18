Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream Launches Pasta Palooza

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is taking its one-of-a-kind creations to the next level by putting a spin on warm comfort food this season with its Pasta Palooza.

From Jan. 17 to Feb. 28, the renowned pizza and party paradise will offer guests promotional pricing on single and party-sized oven-baked pastas. Fans will also have the chance to turn any one of Happy Joe’s signature pizzas into a gourmet pasta dish, or they can create their own!

During Pasta Palooza, guests can choose from any of the delicious, single oven-baked pastas available at Happy Joe’s such as the hearty oven-baked spaghetti and the fan-favorite taco pasta. Or guests can create their own magical pasta masterpiece and enjoy two slices of garlic toast for just $6.99. To order for the whole family, the $34.99 party pasta feeds eight to 10 people and comes with 10 slices of garlic toast. In addition to these delicious deals, Happy Joe’s is giving $5 off to all guests who download the Happy Joe’s App.

“We’re excited to celebrate Pasta Palooza and feature our delicious oven-baked selection,” says Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, president and chief happiness officer. “Whether someone wants to turn their favorite Happy Joe’s pizza into a pasta – like our legendary Taco Joe – or tap into their creative side with a customized order, there’s a pasta for everyone during Pasta Palooza!”

For the young – and young at heart – there’s nothing like a birthday celebration at Happy Joe’s – complete with sirens, horns, flashing red lights, an electric, oversized Lionel Model train, hand-scooped ice cream, and a special song from the team. Pizza lovers will marvel at the abundant toppings on a Happy Joe’s one-of-a-kind pizza – such as 80 pepperonis stacked on a large pepperoni pizza! Adults can enjoy their meals at Happy Joe’s with the extensive variety of appetizers, pasta, sandwiches, daily specials and old-fashioned ice cream desserts.