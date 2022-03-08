Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream Refreshes Website

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream fans can now order their favorite gourmet, one-of-a-kind pizzas through its enhanced website featuring a new, fresh look.

The pizza and party paradise enlisted White Unicorn Agency to update its website’s design to mirror the brand’s modern direction without disrupting its main point-of-sale or ordering portal. The new website enhancements support mobile, tablet and wide-screen views, and, with the addition of high-definition video content, fans old and new are transported into a virtual Happy Joe’s experience.

“We’re excited to now have a website that reflects our brand’s story, attitude and enhanced direction,” says Happy Joe’s CEO, President and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “The new website elicits the same warmth and excitement as one would get when they walk into Happy Joe’s. Now, we can better deliver on our mission to create magical memories with our guests both in-person and online.”

On the back end, the White Unicorn team upgraded the framework of Happy Joe’s website so the brand can seamlessly update localized restaurant information. To drive sales for both new and existing franchisees, the ordering process is now more user-friendly for fans, driving visitors to the order portal intuitively. As the brand continues to break new sales records and grow across the country, the site also features an improved mainframe, providing a solid foundation for additional upgrades in the future.

“When a successful brand like Happy Joe’s is growing rapidly, it’s important to preserve what makes that business special,” says White Unicorn Agency Managing Partner Brooks Johnson. “Extending Happy Joe’s same charm and standards of quality across communication channels is essential. Whether someone walks into Happy Joe’s for the first time or visits the website to order out, they get a similar experience—warm hospitality and excitement that defines the brand. Now, Happy Joe’s has a website that can deliver on its brand promise—and deliver its pizzas.”

For the young – and young at heart – there’s nothing like a birthday celebration at Happy Joe’s – complete with sirens, horns, flashing red lights, an electric, oversized Lionel Model train, hand-scooped ice cream and a special song from the team. Pizza lovers will marvel at the abundant toppings on a Happy Joe’s one-of-a-kind pizza – such as 80 pepperonis stacked on a large pepperoni pizza! Adults can enjoy their meals at Happy Joe’s with the extensive variety of appetizers, pasta, sandwiches, daily specials, breakfast pizzas, dessert pizzas, a luncheon pizza buffet and old-fashioned ice cream desserts.