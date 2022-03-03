Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream Signs Deal to Open in Florida Panhandle

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is gearing up to spread its magical moments across Florida.

Happy Joe’s CEO, President and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco announced today the brand has signed a franchise agreement with Jeff and Jennifer Harding to bring its pizza and party paradise to the Florida Panhandle. The duo is set to develop multiple locations over the next few years, with the first restaurant slated to open in Navarre this summer. This agreement marks Happy Joe’s second multi-unit Florida expansion in the last 6 months.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in the Sunshine State,” Sacco says. “The Panhandle region of Florida will soon be able to experience Happy Joe’s version of a slice of paradise with our one-of-a-kind, gourmet pizza creations and celebratory, family-friendly atmosphere. We’re excited to work with the Harding’s and look forward to bringing magic memories to Navarre and surrounding communities starting in just a few months!”

The Harding’s are residents of Navarre and parents of four. Jennifer Harding grew up in Dubuque, Iowa, where she fell in love with Happy Joe’s before spending much of her adult life working in the healthcare space. Her husband, Jeff, was raised in Fort Collins, Colorado and served in the Air Force for 21 years. After completing their development plan in Florida, the couple hopes to bring Happy Joe’s to the Fort Collins area as well.

“The Happy Joe’s experience is second to none, so we’re beyond excited to join this franchise family,” says Jennifer Harding. “When I brought Jeff back to Dubuque for the first time, Happy Joe's was at the top of my list as a place to show him. We can’t wait to bring the most delicious pizza to the Panhandle and help create more fun memories for families here!”

For the young – and young at heart – there’s nothing like a birthday celebration at Happy Joe’s – complete with sirens, horns, flashing red lights, an electric, oversized Lionel Model train, hand-scooped ice cream and a special song from the team. Pizza lovers will marvel at the abundant toppings on a Happy Joe’s one-of-a-kind pizza – such as 80 pepperonis stacked on a large pepperoni pizza! Adults can enjoy their meals at Happy Joe’s with the extensive variety of appetizers, pasta, sandwiches, daily specials, breakfast pizzas, dessert pizzas, a luncheon pizza buffet and old-fashioned ice cream desserts.