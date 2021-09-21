Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream Signs Master Franchise Agreement to Grow in the Middle East and North Africa

Iowa-based Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is quickly becoming the go-to destination for creating magical memories worldwide with the addition of its new international franchise partner.

Happy Joe’s CEO Tom Sacco announced today that the popular family-centric concept has signed a master franchise agreement with H.J. Happy Joe’s for Restaurants L.L.C. to grow the brand abroad and open multiple new restaurants throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

Led by Master Franchisee Ahmed Elbatran, the group will develop or sub-franchise at least 25 Happy Joe’s restaurants across Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. over the next 10 years. The first few locations are set to open in Cairo, then Happy Joe’s will expand to other cities in Egypt before developing in more Middle Eastern and North African countries with the potential to operate between 50 to 75 Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlors across the region.

“Inking this deal was among the most exciting moments in our brand’s history,” Sacco says. “We’re beyond thrilled to begin this extraordinary international growth push as we bring Happy Joe’s overseas by expanding our presence in the Middle East and North Africa over the next decade. I expect this expansion to springboard Happy Joe’s into South Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia. We look forward to working with Ahmed as Happy Joe’s prepares to scale new heights globally.”

As the master franchisee for the Middle East and North Africa, Elbatran will attract, train and support Happy Joe’s franchisees, as well as develop and manage his own restaurants. In addition to serving its signature, innovative creations, Happy Joe’s new international locations’ menus will feature Happy Joe’s signature pizzas, breakfast pizzas, dessert pizzas and add some local favorites that will incorporate more seafood and chicken into Happy Joe’s pizza.

“Happy Joe’s is so much more than just a delicious pizza restaurant, and I can’t wait for people in this part of the world to experience a place where kids and families create and celebrate memorable moments together,” Elbatran says. “Pizza delivery is widely popular in Egypt, and we’ll offer it, but nothing in this area compares to the magical dine-in atmosphere at Happy Joe’s. We’re proud to introduce this iconic brand to the Middle East and continue growing it throughout the region.”